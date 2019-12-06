Sierra travelers take advantage of calm weather before weekend’s major storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESH POND, Calif. (KTXL) -- Several travelers Friday tried to beat the storm expected to hit the Sierra this weekend.

Drivers and businesses were bracing themselves for what is expected to be a dangerous weekend to travel through the Sierra. But some wore T-shirts Friday as they stopped at a gas station in Fresh Pond.

Those at the gas station said with the last snow, there were hundreds of people there to play on a nearby hill. Despite the winter weather warnings, they said they are expecting the same this weekend.

But drivers heading to South Lake Tahoe said they did not want to take any chances leaving any later.

Vinay Sukhu was heading up to celebrate his son's birthday.

"The storm concerned me,” “I know it's coming down later today, so we figured we'd get a head start early and take our time getting there."

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are heavily discouraging travel to the Sierra this weekend, with warnings of gusty winds and several feet of snow.

While the roads look dry, the CHP says expect chain controls to be in effect as conditions worsen.

Caltrans says its plows will be out in full force and urges drivers to plan ahead and be patient.

"That's the whole goal, get there safely," ??? said.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.