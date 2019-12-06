‘So You Think You Can Dance’ winner hosts National Believe Day dance-off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Macy's in downtown Sacramento celebrating National Believe Day on Friday by hosting a dance-off.

They teamed up with a local teen, "So You Think You Can Dance" season 13 winner, Kida Burns, to help raise $1 million for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

From Nov. 4 through Dec. 24, 2019, Macy’s has pledged to donate $1, up to $1 million, to Make-A-Wish for each letter collected in-store or submitted online at macys.com/believe. On National Believe Day, Macy’s will double its donation to Make-A-Wish, pledging $2 for each letter collected, up to an extra $1 million, above the existing $1 million campaign goal, to help children’s life-changing wishes across America come true.

Photographer Jacob Charbonneau filed this report.