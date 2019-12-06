Stockton officers arrest suspected drunken driver following crash with school bus

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers arrested a suspected drunken driver Friday who was involved in a crash with a school bus in Stockton.

Just before 2 p.m., three vehicles crashed in the area of East Hammer Lane and North El Dorado Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the vehicles involved was a school bus with children onboard.

The CHP says a girl on the bus sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

Following an investigation, officers said they learned one of the three drivers was under in the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and faces a felony DUI charge, according to the CHP.