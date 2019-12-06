Woodland native Marilee Talkington shares details on her acting career and upcoming projects

Marilee Talkington, a Woodland native, is taking Hollywood by storm. Friday, Marilee spoke with Mae and Richard about her upcoming project, Access Acting Academy, which launches in January as well as her career.

