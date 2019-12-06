Marilee Talkington, a Woodland native, is taking Hollywood by storm. Friday, Marilee spoke with Mae and Richard about her upcoming project, Access Acting Academy, which launches in January as well as her career.
Woodland native Marilee Talkington shares details on her acting career and upcoming projects
-
John Wesley, ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ Actor, Dies at 72
-
Woodland teacher awarded $50,000
-
Woodland police say man attempted to grab child near elementary school
-
Davis police: Teenage suspect arrested in Halloween night armed robberies
-
Tower Theatre Premiers Sacramento-Native’s New Movie
-
-
Robert Evans, ‘Chinatown’ and ‘Godfather’ producer, dead at 89
-
‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ Take Top Honors at Emmy Awards
-
‘House Hunters’ Host Suzanne Whang Dies at 56
-
WSJ: Trump Ordered Removal of US Ambassador to Ukraine
-
Sulli, 25-year-old K-pop star, found dead at home in Seongnam, South Korea
-
-
Shooting in Woodland leaves 1 man injured
-
New acts rule Grammys as Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish lead in noms
-
Lawyer says Trump budget official will testify in impeachment inquiry if subpoenaed