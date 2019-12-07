Sonora police investigating Candy Vault break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) -- People stop by the Candy Vault, a Sonora staple, every day to satisfy their sugar fix.

“It’s a nostalgic feeling when you come in. You get to kind of see the old and the new,” Owner Nancy Leontie told FOX40.

Leonetie bought the candy shop with her husband two years ago. The shop’s tables and walls are lined with rows of sweet selections. From old classics like Sugar Daddies and Charleston Chews to new favorites like Harry Potter’s Chocolate Wands, the shop has it all.

“This is a favorite store for a lot of people who are local and who aren’t. People travel from other places just to come here for our experience,” Leonetie said.

Leonetie said the Tuesday before Thanksgiving they had an experience they’ll never forget.

Surveillance video from the store shows a suspect come through the front door and make their way behind the counter where they grab her laptop before clearing out the cash register and then leaving.

Leonetie said the break-in was a big hit to the bottom line of their small business.

“It’s going to cost $600 to replace just that piece of glass,” Leonetie said.

But that isn’t all, Leonetie said they also stole her sense of safety.

“We felt very violated, you know,” Leonetie said. “I feel kind of on edge. I feel kind of like we lost a little bit of our Christmas spirit.”

Now, instead of decorating for the holiday, she says they’re focused on increasing security.

“I have to protect what’s inside because this is our life,” Leonetie said. “This is not just our business. We work here and this is how we pay our bills at home. And this is how we live.”

Sonora police are investigating the Candy Vault heist and asking anyone who has information to contact them.