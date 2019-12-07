US opens first round of resurrected peace talks with Taliban

U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad held the first official talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban since President Donald Trump declared a near-certain peace deal with the insurgents dead in September. A U.S. statement said Saturday the talks will initially focus on getting a Taliban promise to reduce violence with a permanent cease-fire being the eventual goal. Khalilzad has spoken about including in the negotiations all sides in the conflict. The Taliban have so far refused direct talks with the Afghan government.