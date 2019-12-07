U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad held the first official talks with Afghanistan’s Taliban since President Donald Trump declared a near-certain peace deal with the insurgents dead in September. A U.S. statement said Saturday the talks will initially focus on getting a Taliban promise to reduce violence with a permanent cease-fire being the eventual goal. Khalilzad has spoken about including in the negotiations all sides in the conflict. The Taliban have so far refused direct talks with the Afghan government.
US opens first round of resurrected peace talks with Taliban
US Still Interested in Taliban Peace Deal, Pompeo Says
Trump, in Afghanistan, says Taliban wants deal
President Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to troops in Afghanistan
Taliban officials: 3 Taliban in Qatar for prisoner swap
