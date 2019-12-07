Viral video appears to show Sacramento State student physically confront another student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A viral video circulating online recorded by a Sacramento State student appears to show another student physically confronting them as they leave a campus building.

Both students, Floyd Johnson II and Keaton Hill, say the incident stems from a difference in political viewpoints posted on Facebook. But it wasn’t until the two came face to face during a class that the online dispute escalated.

“So, I’m in class sitting at my desk, and he comes into the class. And he walks by me and whispers to me, ‘F-U.’ But he actually says the full word,” Johnson told FOX40. “Afterwards, my friend and I go to confront him outside of class.”

That’s when Johnson started recording.

“At first, it was all kind of a blur. I’m like, ‘Is this guy really hitting me?’ You don’t have much time to think about it,” Johnson said.

Hill, a Sacramento State senior, acknowledged his role in the incident.

He says at the time, he felt threatened by Johnson.

“Unfortunately, it got the best of me. And I did try to knock his phone out of his hand to stop him from recording me,” Hill said. “Then, one of his friends grabbed me by my arm.”

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen issued a statement that says in part:

“I am deeply disturbed and appalled to learn that there was a fistfight on campus today between two students. We are investigating the situation, but I want to make it unequivocally clear that violence is never the answer.”

While the school continues to investigate the incident, Hill says he would react differently if he had a second chance.

“It’s not in any way a reflection of me, and I do apologize for that,” Hill said.

The incident is still under investigation, with police and the student conduct office involved.