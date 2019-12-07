Woman dead, another injured in 3-car crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A three-car crash in Auburn left one woman dead and another woman seriously injured Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said at around 5:12 p.m. witnesses saw a 55-year-old woman driving fast in a 1996 Lexus ES300 going south on Highway 49 near South Fork Dry Creek with the right rear tire worn down to the rim, causing sparks to shoot into the air.

The Lexus was approaching Joeger Road when the car suddenly swerved into the northbound lanes, where it struck the front of a 2012 Hyundai Sonata causing the Hyundai to flip onto its side, according to investigators.

Officials said the force of the crash caused the Lexus to spin into the path of a 2017 Toyota 4Runner traveling north, which crashed into the side of the Lexus, ejecting the driver. Cal Fire tried to give medical aid to the driver, but she died from her injuries. Her identity will not be released until her family is notified.

The driver of the Hyundai, 39-year-old Shannon Jordan, was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to CHP. Michelle Thompkins, the 31-year-old driver of the Toyota 4Runner, was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and it is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

CHP said the crash investigation caused the northbound lanes of Highway 49 to be closed for approximately three hours.