Deputies: Avoid North Auburn due to active investigation

Posted 1:40 PM, December 8, 2019, by

NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies are searching for a black Chevy Colorado pick-up in connection with an active investigation Sunday afternoon, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:30 p.m. deputies alerted the residents in North Auburn to avoid Bowman Road between Channel Hill Road and Bowman Undercrossing due to sheriff activity.

The pick-up was described to have a utility rack over the cab and Virginia license plates. Deputies are asking anyone who sees a vehicle with this description to please call 9-1-1 and do not approach.

Officials told FOX40 at 1:35 p.m. that the scene is still active and will provide updates once they receive new information from their detectives.

This story is developing.

