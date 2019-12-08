FedEx manifest with customer’s personal information left behind at Woodbridge home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (KTXL) -- A FedEx driver left behind something one person says they weren’t expecting.

“I noticed that there was paper on my lawn,” Melinda Church told FOX40.

A driver’s manifest detailing package drop-offs was abandoned outside Church’s Woodbridge home on Friday.

“Oh my gosh, this is information that is private. And this is my community,” Church said. “These are my neighbors.”

The nine-page document outlines hundreds of names, addresses, phone numbers, gate codes and even preferences for where and when customers want their packages dropped off.

“In the wrong hands, this could have went to somebody who could’ve found the people. They could get robbed, open their gates. People who trusted FedEx with their information, It’s sad to think what could’ve happened,” Church said.

When Church reached out to FedEx, they told her to shred the document, but she says more needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.

“How can they just let that go? This is safety for us, my community, my neighbors, my friends,” Church said.

FOX40 contacted FedEx on Church's behalf and the company issued a statement saying:

“The security of our customers’ shipments and information is a top priority. We are reviewing this incident and will take the appropriate steps to ensure this does not happen again.”

Church admits this was likely an accident, but says FedEx has lost her business.

“They’re this nonchalant as far as our information goes. Shame on them. So, we won’t be going through FedEx anymore,” Church said.