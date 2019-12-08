Folsom man arrested after threatening people with knife, deputies say

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTLX) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who threatened guests and employees at an Auburn hotel Sunday.

Deputies identified the man as 31-year-old Mario Wilson of Folsom

Wilson was at Springhill Suites on Bowman Road around 8 a.m. when he began to threaten people with a knife, according to officials. When deputies arrived, they searched the area but were unable to find him.

Wilson was later arrested in Cameron Park around 5:45 p.m. with the help of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.