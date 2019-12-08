Public memorial service Monday for Sacramento firefighter who died of cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A public memorial service will be held Monday for a Sacramento firefighter who died from job-related cancer, according to officials.

The memorial service for Tamara Thacher will begin at 11 a.m. at the Golden 1 Center.

Thacher, who died on November 26, had been a firefighter for more than three decades.

Some roads will be closed during the service.

There will be closures on L Street between 5th and 7th Streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Another section of 5th street between J and L Streets will also be closed.