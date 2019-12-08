Public memorial service Monday for Sacramento firefighter who died of cancer

Posted 10:41 PM, December 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A public memorial service will be held Monday for a Sacramento firefighter who died from job-related cancer, according to officials.

The memorial service for Tamara Thacher will begin at 11 a.m. at the Golden 1 Center.

Thacher, who died on November 26, had been a firefighter for more than three decades.

Some roads will be closed during the service.

There will be closures on L Street between 5th and 7th Streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Another section of 5th street between J and L Streets will also be closed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.