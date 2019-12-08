South Sacramento shooting leaves 1 man dead

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after being shot in a South Sacramento neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officials said the shooting happened around 5:26 a.m. on the corner of Emerson Road and Whittier Drive.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound who later died from his injuries, according to officials.

The shooting is still under investigation and no motive has been revealed but the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no current threat to the neighborhood, according to detectives.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this homicide to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000