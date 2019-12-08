Stockton police: Woman pushed out of car during carjacking

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a woman was pushed out of her car during a carjacking Sunday

It happened on North El Dorado Street near Mission Park Drive around 10 a.m. when a 30-year-old woman tried to get her stolen car back.

The woman got inside her car but was unaware of who else was in the car.

After she started the car, the suspect, who was lying in the back seat, pushed her out of the car.

The suspect drove away in her car, according to police.

