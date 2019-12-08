Two dead after suspected DUI crash in Lodi

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men are dead after a head-on collision in Lodi early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said a red Nissan Altima was traveling east on Highway 12 near Guard Road around 4:30 a.m. when it crossed over the double-yellow line into oncoming westbound traffic for reasons unknown.

A gray Nissan Sentra traveling west on the other side of the highway was struck head-on by the Altima when it crossed over, according to officials.

Both male drivers were traveling alone and both were killed in the crash, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing but officials said alcohol or drugs appeared to have been a factor in the crash.