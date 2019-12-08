Vacaville residents worried about Tiny Homes project on Leisure Town Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- A property on Leisure Town Road in Solano County may soon be the location of a tiny home shelter project. But it’s causing problems as residents say they only recently found out about the project.

The Tiny Tuff Shed Project, originally approved by the Solano County Board of Supervisors, was supposed to break ground in 2018 on Brown Street in Vacaville.

But now, Supervisor Skip Thompson confirms the tiny shelter project is being considered at a different location.

Neighbors living near the proposed site said they recently found out about plans to relocate the project through their local newspaper.

“Everybody who has lived here and tried to buy a house here have tried to improve their properties,” resident Bob Dunn told FOX40.

Dunn has lived next door to the property for four and a half years, which was formerly a group home named Hope House, and he says he now worries about his family’s safety.

“It turned our world upside down. Everything we that we wanted and that we thought we were going to come here for is gone,” Dunn said.

The previous location for the project in Vacaville was supposed to house 10 people, but residents were concerned about proximity to schools, diminishing property values and overall safety.

“They didn’t get their way over there, and it’s not that this is an empty lot that no one wanted. There’s people that want this lot,” Dunn said.

But according to staff reports, the county is hoping to purchase 6996 Leisure Town Road for $550,000.

Thomson, who spearheaded the Brown Street Tuff Shed Project, confirmed over the phone that the Tiny Home Project is included in the new shelter plan.

“It’s concerning to not know the people that are going to be here,” resident Roy Stockton said. “Are they sex registrants? Do they have mental health issues? Do they have substance abuse issues?"

Residents say they want to help those in need of shelter, but they’re asking for more transparency from the county.

“Everybody that lives in this area deserves to know what the plan is so that they can make sure that their families are safe,” Stockton said.

A formal vote is expected to take place Tuesday morning at a board of supervisors meeting in Fairfield:

Solano County Board of Supervisor's meeting Tuesday at 8:30am, December 10th 675 Texas Street in Fairfield, CA.