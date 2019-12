Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The community is invited to experience an exciting season of “Macy’s Theatre of Lights,” an electrifying and family-friendly holiday tradition. Taking place on K Street between Front and 2nd Streets, the ever popular and FREE performances dazzle guests to the Old Sacramento Waterfront between now and Christmas Eve.

More info:

11th Annual Macy's Theatre of Lights

Now - December 24th

K Street Between Front & 2Nd Streets

(916) 970-5226

OldSacramento.com