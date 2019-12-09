9 feet of snow since Thanksgiving week boosts Sierra tourism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Nine feet of upper mountain snow has fallen since the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and a couple feet of that fell just this past weekend.

For December in the Truckee-Tahoe region, it is Chamber of Commerce weather.

"Well white gold, as you know," said Truckee Director of Tourism and Economic Programs Colleen Dalton.

Dalton said she was mountain biking in Truckee just three weeks ago.

"You blink and the seasons change,” she told FOX40. "It's been a very fast change. It's actually quite perfect because the trails are great and now the snow is out and everyone's converted into winter mode."

Dalton said bookings for many of Truckee's 420 hotel rooms and 1,600 vacation rental homes have been on an uptick since the snow started falling. All of it has brought boot traffic into retail shops and given winter workers plenty of hours on the clock.

"Past few weeks have been really, really fun. A lot of people getting excited, the locals are getting excited,” said Tahoe Sports Hub manager Jacques Fix. “Having the snow on the mountain starting to pop lifts has been an awesome time not only for business but for our days off as well. Getting out there and playing with the temps, the snow has been phenomenal."

The recent storms have brought relatively wet snow, which builds a good base on the slopes.

"We're looking good with a nice solid layer that's connecting all the trails at the ski areas,” Dalton said. “And they're just getting more and more runs open, more and more lifts open, and we're going to be solid real soon here."