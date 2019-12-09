Aaron Rodgers auctioning cleats for communities affected by Camp Fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KTXL) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is auctioning his custom, game-worn cleats to benefit communities affected by the Camp Fire.

The auction is part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats program, now in its fourth year. The program features 900 players auctioning cleats worn in Week 14 games for the charities of their choice.

Rodgers, a native of Butte County, wore cleats emblazoned with #ButteStrong that became ubiquitous following the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

The bid as of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon was $4,900.

More on the auction can be found here.