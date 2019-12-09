Family of Stockton hit-and-run victim says accident may have been intentional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- The family of a Stockton man hit by a car Saturday night is begging for witnesses to come forward.

“He is in critical condition, severe brain injury, he’s paralyzed," Ofelia Ayala, Christian Urquiza's girlfriend, told FOX40.

She said Urquiza has a 1-year-old son, Jeremiah, and she shared videos and photos of him during happier times.

“He’s just a good person all around,” Ayala said. “He’s always given to the ones in need even when he might not have it.”

She says Saturday night Urquiza, 25, was walking near Curry’s groceries on Waterloo Road near Gilchrist Avenue when he was struck.

“I mean I don’t know why anyone would do something like this,” said Ayala.

The California Highway Patrol says the only information they have is that the suspect car was a white or possibly yellow sedan heading west on Waterloo Road.

However, Ayala said there could be more to the story.

“We believe there was a robbery,” she said.

Ayala said Urquiza was on the phone with a friend just before he was hit and that friend claims he heard a fight.

“He did witness over the phone that there was an altercation with a group of Hispanic men and himself, Cristian,” said Ayala.

The family said Urquiza's phone was later found miles from the scene of the accident.

“Someone had to take it there and it was hidden under some leaves on Flora and Airport,” said Ayala.

While Ayala said she believes Urquiza was hit intentionally after the robbery, the CHP did not confirm that, only saying they are still investigating all the details.

“We are looking for the people responsible. You need to pay for what you have done,” said Ayala.

Meanwhile, Urquiza remained at San Joaquin General Hospital in critical condition. Doctors told the family he has severe brain damage and may be paralyzed. Ayala fears he may never fully recover.

“We just want justice for him at least. That’s what at least he deserves,” said Ayala.

Visit this link for more information on how people can help CHP with the investigation and Urquiza's family.