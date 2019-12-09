Family says woman accused of killing her boyfriend in North Carolina was abused for years

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — For the first time, Natalie Miller’s family is speaking out.

Miller is the woman Hendersonville Police charged with first-degree murder over the weekend.

She’s accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend, Samuel Kalain Frazier.

“They’ve been on and off for about eight years,” said the family member.

Miller’s family member told News 13 that Miller killed Frazier in self-defense.

The family member didn’t want her face to be shown on camera, but she said after seeing Miller in court Monday, she needed to get her side of the story out there.

“It was important to me today because hearing her being referred to as just a murderer,” Miller’s family member said. “I guess she is a murderer, but there’s a reason behind that. You know, she had finally had enough.”

The family member claimed Frazier abused Miller, mentally and physically, over the years.

“She came over one day and she had shaved her head, and she kept it short because she said that way he couldn’t grab onto her hair,” the member said. “It was easier for her not to have her hair grabbed and thrown around.”

Monday afternoon, News 13 reached out to Hendersonville Police asking if this case is being investigated as self-defense.

A spokesperson said the Chief didn’t feel there was anything else to add at this time beyond what was originally released.

However, the department did report how many times they had been sent to the house off State Street in the past.

In total, three calls for service were made, all in 2017.

Two calls were for disturbances and one was domestic.

“I feel guilty that I should have done something but I couldn’t physically drag her out of that house,” said the family member.

The Miller family said they will now sit and anxiously wait as police continue their investigation in this case.

“Let’s face it, we’re a small town and I want her to be treated fair. I want the truth to come out and I just want everyone to know that more will be revealed and there was a reason she did it,” said one family member.

During Monday’s hearing, News 13 did ask Frazier’s family for an interview as well, but they declined.

Miller is set to be back in court later this month.