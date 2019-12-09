Investigators search for armed robber who stole money from El Dorado Hills restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Investigators said Monday they were searching for an armed robber who took money from an El Dorado Hills restaurant.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says last week, a robber walked out of the restaurant with stolen money inside a children's superhero backpack.

Surveillance video from the robbery shows a man in black clothes and a hooded sweatshirt pull a mask over his face as he walks into the restaurant's kitchen. He points what appears to be a handgun at a dishwasher.

The robber then walks out the same way he came in with the backpack in hand.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may know the man to call Detective Morton at 530-642-4722 and reference case number EG19-9897.