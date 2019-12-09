Motorcyclist killed in Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle in Sacramento Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said a 48-year-old man from Sacramento was riding a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle around 1:03 p.m. going south on Watt Avenue at about 70 mph.

Investigators said the rider ran a red light at the Kentfield Drive intersection when he was hit by a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling east with a green light.

The rider was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital by Sacramento Metro Fire where he died from his injuries, according to officials.

The driver of the Hyundai stayed at the scene cooperated with investigators and officials said the Hyundai driver showed no signs of intoxication.

Watt Avenue southbound lanes were closed for about two hours while the crash was being investigated.

Any persons who may have witnessed this collision or who can provide any additional information regarding this collision should call Officer Greg Zumstein at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or Officer AJ Mctaggart by cell phone at 916-798-0975.