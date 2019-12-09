Police investigating alleged attack on Muslim student on Elk Grove campus

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — An attack reported on campus Wednesday has left Pleasant Grove High School reeling.

“As a parent you want your kids to feel safe when they go to school,” said parent Craig Harris.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations says someone followed a student into the bathroom Wednesday after school while she was wearing a black shirt representing the Muslim Student Association.

The student says someone started hurling insults about her being Muslim and dumped a bucket of water on her.

“First of all, any kind of act of hate or expression of hate or any hate speech is something that we do not condone in this district,” said Elk Grove Unified School District Director of Communications Xanthi Pinkerton.

School officials made sure the student was not hurt physically and immediately called police, who are now investigating.

The student says the person responsible was wearing a mask, so police don’t have a suspect description.

“From there we start working together with building further education, awareness about what is acceptable, what is not acceptable,” Pinkerton said.

The district sent home a letter with parents letting them know what happened as student groups organized a community meeting with the mayor and activists.

“Specifically to show support but also to sort of come up with ideas. What can we do to try to really make sure that these things just don’t happen?” Pinkerton said.

After brainstorming with students, the district has plans to bring in more security after school. They will also be working with the on-campus student TV station to help promote ideas of inclusion and awareness so that all students can feel safe on campus.

“We honor diversity and we care about and we’re very compassionate about every student’s rights that they have in our community,” Pinkerton told FOX40.

CAIR-California civil rights attorney Dustin Johnson released the following statement regarding the incident:

Every time a student reports that they’re being targeted for who they are, it is heartbreaking and it has a chilling effect on other marginalized students. Unfortunately, as our recently released CAIR-California bullying report has shown, California Muslim students face nearly twice the national average of bullying. We’re heartened to see the show of solidarity from the community and we’re committed to supporting our students and challenging bullying, hatred and prejudice in all forms. We’re closely monitoring the case.

If anyone has any information about what happened incident, call the Elk Grove Police Department.