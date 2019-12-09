Rocklin student arrested for making threat against high school

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Rocklin High School student was arrested Monday on suspicion of making a threat against the school.

Rocklin police were called after school officials learned information about the threat was being circulated online and on campus, according to Rocklin High School Principal Davis Stewart.

In an email sent out to parents, Stewart said police found the school was not in any danger before linking the threat to a student, who was arrested.

Details about the threat were not reported by police.