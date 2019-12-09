Roseville high school basketball tournament brings students with different abilities together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Four Roseville high schools came together for a basketball tournament Monday morning but these players are learning more than how to dribble and shoot.

"It's like non-competitive and we get all the kids together and all the mentors together and we play together and it's a really fun time. It's Christmas themed so we're all dressed up," said Woodcreek High School senior Chloe Tyler.

“Play Unified” partners students who have different abilities with other students from typical classes on campus.

"And we play games and we have lunch together. Just to really unify everyone together. It's a fun time," said Chloe.

"It's like playing together as one," said Chloe's brother, Woodcreek High School senior Grant Tyler.

And together, they are representing their schools in the first-ever basketball tournament of its kind in the Roseville Joint Unified High School District, bringing four schools under one roof for a friendly competition.

"It's our first time trying to do all those schools at one place at one time," said Woodcreek Special Education Teacher Scott Jackson.

"It's not really about winning. It's more non-competitive, so we all just want to have fun together and make sure everyone has a good time," said Chloe.

For most of the students, it's a way to make new friends, but for Chloe and Grant, it’s a chance for a little sibling bonding.

"I really wanted to get closer with my brother at school because there's kind of a division between us in classes and activities and so this is a great way for us to get together and bond," said Chloe.

"I am good with basketball," said Grant.

Jackson says the connections made during this event often extend throughout the school year.

"It really just builds a great culture because they're excited. They come back the next day and say 'I played a basketball game. I played with my friends.' And it creates everybody involved, the whole campus, so it's very powerful," said Jackson.

The games show a little school spirit can go quite a long way.

"We're all human. We're all the same age, so we can bond over those things. We all have the same experiences," said Chloe.

"It's that bond they're going to have for a very long time which is very cool," said Jackson.

Woodcreek High School has also held a similar soccer game in the past but this was the first time they hosted multiple schools at one "Play Unified" event.