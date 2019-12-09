Serena Williams’ smashed racket from the US Open sells for $20,910

(CNN) — Serena Williams’ smashed racket from her infamous US Open final defeat by Naomi Osaka has been sold for $20,910 at a New Jersey auction.

Williams damaged the racket in the bad-tempered 2018 loss, a match which sparked controversy after the 23-time grand slam champion was docked a game for clashing with umpire Carlos Ramos.

The item was one of a number pieces of well-known sporting memorabilia up for grabs at Goldin Auctions.

A Jesse Owens gold medal from the 1936 Olympics was the most expensive lot, fetching $615,000, while a signed LeBron James rookie card from the 2003-4 season sold for $198,030.

“This was truly a remarkable event in both the wide assortment of items and the record prices realized for so many of them,” said Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

In total, 1,500 lots generated $4.3 million in sales, with five pieces of memorabilia closing for more than $100,000.

Williams initially gave her smashed racket to ball boy Justin Arrington-Holmes, who sold it to a dealer in Manhattan for $500 earlier this year, according to the New York Times.

“Looking back I wish I’d had someone help me with the process,” said Holmes. “I was not familiar with how any of this works. I just wanted to get rid of it.”

READ: Caroline Wozniacki to retire after the Australian Open

Other items that went under the hammer at Goldin Auctions include a canceled check signed by Michael Jordan, which sold for $12,300, and a used Jerry Rice 49ers jerseys from 1995, which fetched $27,060.