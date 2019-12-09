Tracy homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide in Tracy was arrested Friday in Mexico.

The Tracy Police Department reports 21-year-old Enrique Guillen-Valles was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico after being suspected of killing 23-year-old Nikolis Martinez back in September. Guillen-Valles was booked into the Imperial County Jail and will be extradited back to Tracy.

On Sept. 21, investigators say Martinez was shot multiple times in broad daylight on West Carlton Way near Parker Avenue.

Tracy police also tied 28-year-old Nicole Diaz to the homicide and arrested her back in November. The Chrysler used in the homicide was also recovered by police.

Investigators say Martinez knew the two suspects and the deadly shooting was not random.