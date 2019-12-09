Turlock police: Man knocking on doors, asking parents for kids’ DNA

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Concerned mothers have been posting on social media about a man who has been knocking on their doors, asking for their children’s DNA.

Lauren Hassett said she found a strange man on the other side of her back gate last Wednesday in Turlock.

“He said he was with Amber Alert. That he needed to finish a DNA file on her that needed fingerprints and five strands of her hair. He was very specific on the five strands,” Hassett told FOX40.

She said the man also asked for her daughter by a code name the girl only uses online.

“Immediately I just was like, ‘This is not right, not at all,'” Hassett said.

Since Hassett said she shares an Apple ID with her 13-year-old and monitors all her activity, she said she knows her daughter did not give out her home address.

She told FOX40 she ordered the man off her property and reported the encounter to police.

Later, she said she was stunned to see other mothers posting pictures of the same man who came to her home, complaining of a similar scenario to the one that frightened her.

Comments on one post pointed to around five other families between Turlock and Hilmar who claimed to have had the same kind of encounter. One of the families even let the man inside their house at first.

Turlock police are still trying to identify the man. Investigators say he is a white man in his 40s who stands at around 5 feet 10 inches tall and wears ’70s-style glasses.

He was also seen driving a gray, four-door Nissan sedan.

“Really, at this point, it just makes me mad,” Hassett said. “It upsets me that our girls, our children are being targeted. It really upsets me and I really hope with all the activity going on that we can find this guy and get some answers.”

Anyone who has information about the man should call Turlock police at 209-668-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.