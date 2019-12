Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox40 Holiday Toy Drive benefiting shriners hospitals for children!

Fox40 is coordinating the annual benefit in partnership with big o tires, sizzler and 93.7 the river.

Fox40 Holiday Toy Drive benefiting shriners hospitals for children, now - december 13th.

Drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating sizzler and big o tires locations in the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas.

fox40.com/toy