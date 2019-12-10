5th grader starts her own business in Ohio to help the environment

LAGRANGE, Ohio (WEWS) — Sewing has become quite the hobby for Aubrey Monhart.

“I usually sew over the weekends and sometimes when I get home from school,” said Aubrey.

Now she is stitching her love for the needle and thread together with another passion.

“I’ve always wanted to save the environment because it’s being destroyed by humans,” she said.

The LaGrange resident says she’s already been doing little things.

“I started picking up trash whenever I see it,” said Aubrey.

But now she’s trying to help out in a bigger way, by turning old tee-shirts into reusable shopping bags.

“I hope that they continue to grow and so not as many plastic bags end up on the streets and in oceans,” she said.

She has so much passion, drive, her very own business and is only 10 years old.

She takes orders through her Facebook page managed by her mom and kids from other states are already reaching out to learn how to get started.

“It makes me feel good that somebody else is trying to also save the environment,” said Aubrey.

It takes 10-15 minutes for her to make the bag. It will cost you $6 if she supplies the shirt and $2 if you bring your own.

Aubrey thinks by using old tee-shirts that might have some sort of special or sentimental value to their owner, they might be more likely to use them than plastic bags.

The fifth-grader is hoping to inspire kids and grown-ups alike, to find their passion and help others while doing it.

“One person can make a huge difference in the world even if it’s just something small,” she said.