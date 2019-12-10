Knife-wielding attacker at large after injuring 3 people inside Placer County Library

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Auburn police say three people were wounded Tuesday afternoon in a knife attack inside the Placer County Library.

Two people inside the library were stabbed by an attacker who had a knife, according to police. A third person was hurt when they tried to stop the attack.

All three victims have been hospitalized but Auburn police have not provided details about their injuries.

Police say they are still searching for the attacker.

Residents near the scene on Nevada Street have been told to stay away from the library.

A photo of the scene shows local law enforcement and Cal Fire personnel outside of the taped off building.

The Placer County Auburn Library has been closed for the day due to an assault inside the facility this afternoon. Residents are urged to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/h2Vbqy6OLL — Placer County (@PlacerCA) December 10, 2019

This story is developing.

