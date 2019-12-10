Deputies arrest nursing assistant accused of stealing credit cards from residents at Auburn nursing home

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A nursing assistant at an Auburn nursing home is facing multiple charges of felony fraud involving elders she may have cared for, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 29-year-old Karen Paredes-Luquin of Yuba City was caught on surveillance video Nov. 22 using stolen credit cards belonging to two residents and a guest at the Auburn Oaks Care Center where she worked as a certified nursing assistant.

Authorities received reports of the fraud from the nursing home and found video at the locations the credit cards were used. One of the videos shows Paredes-Luquin wearing nursing scrubs and a surgical mask when making the purchases which made the cashier serving her suspicious, according to officials.

Deputies said the cashier followed Paredes-Luquin to her car and wrote down her vehicle information and was able to provide that information to investigators who then used it to identify Paredes-Luquin.

Detectives arrested Paredes-Luquin when she arrived at work and charged her with multiple counts of felony fraud. She has since posted $100,000 bail and was released from custody.