Deputies prevent ‘suicide-by-cop’ attempt in Calaveras County

BURSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after trying to use a pellet gun to convince deputies to shoot him, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received multiple 911 calls Saturday night in Burson reporting deadly threats made by 33-year-old Shane Smith.

Around 9:15 p.m., one person told deputies Smith made a credible threat to kill, according to officials. Another reporting party told deputies Smith had been drinking alcohol and was upset his car keys were taken away.

Officials said Smith himself called 911 to investigate a murder at a home on Wade Lane near Camanche Road.

When authorities approached the home to investigate they found Smith walking down the road towards them carrying what appeared to be a gun.

Officials said Smith was shouting at the deputies to shoot him. Deputies did not shoot Smith but proceded to calm the situation down through talking to Smith and convinced him to put the gun down, taking him into custody without resistance.

When deputies collected Smith’s firearm for evidence, they learned it was actually a pellet gun, according to officials.

Officials said Smith was booked into the Calaveras County Jail charged with felony criminal threats and multiple misdemeanors related to the pellet gun.