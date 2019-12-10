Get Outdoors: Northern California winter camping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dyana Kelley, the Camp California executive director, stopped by to show Richard the different places families can go to enjoy winter camping.

Pioneer RV Park (Quincy)

The perfect after Christmas tradition! Pioneer RV Park is the closest park to the Historic Longboard Races in Plumas Eureka State Park just above Johnsville. Longboards are wooden skis up to 16 feet long from the 1860s; people are invited to come watch the races, and experienced skiers can even participate in the races! The racers must be dressed in period style clothing, and the only wax that can be used on the skis has to be from authentic recipes and ingredients. Pioneer RV Park is at 3400 feet, so they see some occasional snow, but it doesn’t stick around too long, making it the perfect place to set up camp for beginner winter campers.

Yosemite Pines RV Resort & Family Lodging (Groveland)

Nothing beats a winter trip to Yosemite. Yosemite is open 365 days a year so visitors can catch some of those classic, breathtaking views covered in a blanket of snow. One of the best places to stay near Yosemite is by far Yosemite Pines RV Resort & Family Lodging. While some of the entrances to Yosemite are closing or already closed, Yosemite Pines is located right near the West entrance, which stays open year-round (with the exception of occasional closures for snow plowing). Yosemite Pines has RV and tent sites, along with cabins, yurts, and glamping accommodations in Conestoga wagons, air streams, and retro trailer rentals if you don’t want to rough it in the cold.

Tahoe Valley Campground (South Lake Tahoe)

A northern California winter isn’t complete without a trip to beautiful Lake Tahoe. Tahoe Valley Campground is surrounded by trees, and offers plenty of different RV and tent site options for those looking to brave the famous Lake Tahoe snow. They also have heated cabins and cottages to rent to stay cozy after your day of playing in the snow. They even have a winter sledding hill on site, so you don’t have to go far to enjoy the fun of Lake Tahoe in the winter.

Mammoth Mountain RV Park (Mammoth Lakes)

Mammoth Mountain RV Park has everything you need to enjoy a winter camping trip in Mammoth Lakes. Partial hook-up RV sites, tent sites, group sites, and 2 cabins are available to rent year-round, and are all nearby local winter fun like tubing, skiing and snowboarding, snowcat tours, and more. Not to mention, they have an indoor heated pool and spa, so you can enjoy the views of the trees and snow while staying warm and relaxing.

Coachland RV Park (Truckee)

Truckee is so beautiful in the winter, it is definitely worth the chilly trip up 80. Located at 5900 feet and just outside historic Truckee, and a short drive to Tahoe, Coachland RV Park is the perfect place to stay with your RV or trailer when checking a trip to the High Sierra off your winter bucket list. Coachland has a 1-acre dog park, an onsite playground, and a fish cleaning station for those brave winter fishermen. Hit the slopes, explore the shops, relax at one of the resorts, or check out the area’s museums, and turn in for the night at Coachland!