Robo Vengers CEO Kyle Ray stopped by the studio to share his robocall expertise with Richard.

According to the robocall index, in Sacramento, there were over 38.5 million robocalls in November and just under 44.5 million in October. 403.8 million robocalls were placed to Sacramento so far in 2019, equally approximately 144.5 calls per person affected.