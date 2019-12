SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Lanes of westbound Highway 50 near East Sacramento are blocked after a multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig.

Caltrans reports the crash west of the Capital City Freeway connector damaged a guard rail.

Crews are heading to the scene of the crash to assess the damaged guard rail and clean up oil that spilled due to the crash, according to Caltrans.

Officials could not provide any additional information about the crash.

WB Highway 50 just west of Business 80 connector, crash involving big rig and multiple passenger vehicles, guardrail damage. Outside lanes blocked. It’s wet on the roadways again. Reminder to reduce speeds in wet weather. pic.twitter.com/2kMj0uxojx — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 11, 2019

This story is developing.