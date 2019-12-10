Pedestrian killed after being hit by a vehicle in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An unidentified person died early Monday morning after they were hit crossing the street in South Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the pedestrian was crossing Florin Road east of 65th Street outside of a marked crosswalk just before 5 a.m.

During that time, a 58-year-old Sacramento woman was driving a 2013 GMC west on Florin Road going about 35 to 40 mph, according to investigators.

Officials said the pedestrian walked directly in front of the GMC’s path and the driver was not able to avoid hitting the victim, who died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver stayed with the victim and waited for emergency personnel, according to officials.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.