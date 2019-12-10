Police are looking for suspected bank robber in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are looking for a suspected bank robber who has been on the run since the beginning of December, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the suspect walked into the US Bank branch on Broadway around 9:46 a.m. on Dec. 2 and produced a note requesting money at the teller window.

The suspect never spoke to the teller or showed a weapon, according to investigators.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white male adult, 6 feet tall, in his 30s to 40s, with medium build, possibly shaved head, clean-shaven with dark-colored eyes. The suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt with light gray accents on the side and front area near the front pockets and dark blue jeans. The inside of the hood was lined with red material.

If anyone has information about this wanted suspect call 1-800-AA-CRIME (222-7463) or 916-443-HELP (4357).