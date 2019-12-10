Police: Man arrested for attacking and biting Walmart employee in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after the Suisun City Police Department said he attacked and bit a Walmart employee in Suisun City.

Police said 23-year-old Xavier Hodge was actively attacking and biting an employee at the Walmart on Walters Road around 1:22 p.m.

Hodge was arrested and charged for violating his parole and felony assault, according to officials. Police said the attacked employee’s injuries were treated onsite.

If anyone witnessed the assault or can provide information that will assist the investigation, please call the Suisun City Police Department at 707-421-7373.