Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Discover a 'souper' practical and delicious gift idea this holiday season!

Why is 'soup' a great gift idea?

What is the 'bonus' gift idea 'hidden' in the recipe?

Why is this recipe special to you?

How can you make this for a party or family get together and turn it into a 'foodie bar'?

Why does the foodie bar way cookbook make a great holiday gift?

The Nutrition Professor

Thenutritionprofessor.com

Facebook: Timaree.Hagenburger

Twitter: @Thenutriprof