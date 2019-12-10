Stockton community outraged after video released of man allegedly beaten while in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- The alleged beating of a man in San Joaquin County Sheriff's custody is sparking outrage as community members demand more answers.

Community members showed up to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday to show their support for Jacob Servin and also to share their own stories and express to council members that they don't believe it was an isolated incident.

Servin's sister spoke before the board, saying she never thought her family would be at the center of a controversy like this one.

"This has got to stop," she said. "My brother was screaming for his life but the officers ignored his cries."

Just days after the sheriff's office released video of Servin being escorted out of an interrogation room, appearing bruised and bloody, Stockton community members made their own demands.

"We want the names of the officers involved and their histories if they have use of force complaints," one community member said.

An investigation into the incident is already underway and the district attorney herself attended the meeting to assure the community it will be thorough. Some of the supervisors also spoke up, committing to transparency throughout the process.

"I'm available to meet with you, to listen to you," said San Joaquin County Supervisor Kathy Miller.

Servin was at the meeting too, although he did not speak. But Servin's story was not the only one people were talking about.

"Police officers had handcuffed him and beat him really violently. He had broken ribs, a broken nose," said one community member.

Other community members shared their own experiences with the sheriff's office, highlighting what they believe is a systematic problem.

"This is the type of injustice. This is not an isolated incident that we're hearing today and we're asking you to get involved," said another community member.

They said they won't stop sharing their stories until they see the change they're demanding.

"We are looking for the district attorney to file charges and have folks fired and incarcerated," said NAACP Stockton Branch President Bobby Bivens.

"And we want change. Immediate change in the policing that is taking place in this county. We want change and we want it now. We want it today," said one community member.

The deputies involved in the incident say they were acting in self-defense and that Servin attacked them.

Community members were also demanding the district attorney's office release some sort of timeline so they know when to expect the outcome of that investigation.