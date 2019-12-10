Twin Rivers Unified faces backlash over deputy superintendent’s planned pay rate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- The board of trustees for the Twin Rivers Unified School District heard from their community about payment plans for top administrators in the face of seven schools targeted for closure to make up for budget deficits.

The issue that raised the most ire at Tuesday night’s meeting involved planned daily payment for Deputy Superintendent Bill McGuire. The contract originally on the agenda would have eliminated 30 of his working days but upped his daily rate for those days by $163, creating a daily rate of $1,325 per day.

"No one in this district should be making that kind of money,” said Rebecca LeDoux, the president of Twin Rivers United Educators. “This is taxpayer money and it is outrageous."

"The combined salary of our superintendent and deputy superintendent, should you vote on item N.1., would exceed more than the president of the United States and the California governor combined," said Greg Jefferson with the Del Paso Heights Community Association.

Doris Hanson has been a teacher for 34 years and this year was in front of students who may be forced out of their school by an almost $4 million budget deficit. She said she feels McGuire and others are just out of touch.

"I don't understand the disrespect and he's in there smiling,” Hanson told FOX40. “I just find it devastating that they think about their world. They're not thinking about the teachers and the students."

McGuire and Superintendent Steven Martinez would not provide comments following the meeting.