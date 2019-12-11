Chocolate gifts from Puur Chocolat

December 11, 2019
Data pix.

Ramon Perez, the chef/owner at Puur Chocolat, stopped by the studio to demonstrate how they make chocolate ornaments and share some of their goodies that work perfectly for holiday gifts.

