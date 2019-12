Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cory Marcus joins us in the Studio to show off some truly creative and beautiful Christmas ornaments that have more uses than just decorating a Christmas tree! If you would like to check out more of her products out here is some more information:

Inkwell Arts at the Williams Sonoma Pop Up

December 14th & 21st

Noon - 4pm

525 Pavilions Ln

Sacramento

(916) 350-4975