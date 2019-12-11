FBI searches for fugitive wanted for sexually assaulting a child in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The FBI is searching for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a young girl in Sacramento County.

A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for any information that could lead investigators to 23-year-old Jose Arturo Navarrete Jr.

The Sacramento County Superior Court originally issued a felony warrant for Navarrete’s arrest back in June before he disappeared.

On top of a charge for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, officials say Navarrete faces four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, three counts of committing a sex act with a child 10 years old or younger, and four counts of oral sex with a child 10 years old or younger.

The FBI says Navarrete, who is originally from Midland, Texas, was last seen in the Lone Star State and could still be there. He may have also fled to Arizona, New Mexico, or somewhere in Mexico.

The 23-year-old fugitive has black hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 172 pounds.

Anyone with a tip about his whereabouts should contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.