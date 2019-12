Mayor Michael Tubbs says he endorses Michael Bloomberg because he says he’s the candidate who he believes will beat Donald Trump. Before Bloomberg’s speech, he gifted Tubbs with a onesie for the mayor’s first born son. pic.twitter.com/hFycNbfk62 — Kay Recede (@KayRecede) December 11, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Michael Bloomberg, vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, spoke in Stockton on Wednesday alongside Mayor Michael Tubbs.

Tubbs formally endorsed Bloomberg, saying he believes the former mayor of New York is the candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Bloomberg is a late addition to the still-crowded field of democratic candidates, officially joining the race on Nov. 24.