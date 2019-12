Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the 16th consecutive year in Sacramento, the PBR brings, "The Toughest Sport on Dirt," to the Golden 1 Center on January 24-26, 2020, where the Top 35 bull riders in the world compete on the televised PBR: Unleash the Beast series. The toughest animal athletes on the planet are matched with the world's best bull riding athletes in an 8-second man versus beast duel.

PBR: Unleash the Beast

January 24th - 26th

Golden 1 Center

TICKETMASTER.COM or at the Golden 1 Center Box Office