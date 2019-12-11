Sacramento County Regional Parks says off-duty ranger tried to stop Auburn Library assailant

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — As investigators say a man attacked Auburn Library patrons Tuesday afternoon, an off-duty park ranger intervened.

Auburn police say 33-year-old Opada Joseph Opada is suspected of stabbing two patrons at the library with a knife before slashing Sacramento County Regional Parks Ranger Jared Elster.

Sacramento County Regional Parks said Ranger Elster tried to prevent Opada from hurting anyone else.

In a statement sent to FOX40, Sacramento County Regional Parks Director Liz Bellas explained how the off-duty ranger was at the library to pick up a family member when he heard someone shout, “Call 911!”

He went to look into what was causing the chaos and watched as Opada made a run for it after wounding two men.

Bellas said Elster confronted Opada, trying to stop the attacker’s escape, when his hand was cut by Opada’s blade.

“Regional Parks is proud of the heroism and bravery demonstrated by this ranger,” Bellas wrote in the statement.

Opada was arrested late Tuesday night and faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Elster and one of the other victims have been released from the hospital. The third victim was still in the hospital as of Tuesday night.