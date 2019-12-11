5 hospitalized, including children, after Watt Avenue crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In the middle of flashing lights and crumpled metal, a teddy bear, a bottle and a tiny shoe were left behind after two cars tangled on Watt Avenue near Arden Way in the Arden-Arcade area.

A total of five people were hospitalized after the crash, including several children, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person sustained major injuries.

“There was a couple children in the car that was transported to a local area hospital,” said CHP North Sacramento Officer Greg Zumstein.

The driver of a Toyota Camry was also sent for treatment after the car they were riding in with those kids was torn apart in a crash.

Investigators with the CHP believe the Toyota was T-boned by a southbound Chevrolet pick-up truck as it tried to make a left turn into a driveway by the Old Spaghetti Factory.

For those in the Arden area: Watt Ave. S/B at Arden Way, all lanes in S/B direction are being diverted for a traffic collision. No ETO at this time. — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) December 12, 2019

The influence of alcohol or drugs in the crash is not yet known but the influence of the weather is under consideration.

“When conditions are wet give yourself extra time to slow down,” Officer Zumstein said. “Understand that brake application, you’re gonna have to apply it sooner because of the wet weather. You’re gonna slide on the wet road conditions. Also when it’s dark, sometimes vehicles are closer than they appear.”

